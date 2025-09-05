Shropshire's 12-hour waits at A&E amongst the very worst in the country - MP warns of 'permacrisis'

The shocking figures have been highlighted by North Shropshire's Lib Dem MP, Helen Morgan, who said that the level of issues raises significant concerns over what will happen over the coming winter.

Shropshire's A&Es, at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, which are run by Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), have suffered with some of the worst performance in the country against government targets over recent years - impacting significantly on the standard of care provided to county residents.

The latest data shows that for June and July this year a total of 2,741 SaTH patients waited more than 12 hours to be admitted from the point of a decision to admit.

In June 2021 just one per cent of patients attending the SaTH A&Es faced 12 hour waits - that number stood at more than 25 per cent in June this year.

The proportion of Shropshire's A&E patients waiting that long is the worst in the country.

Only two other trusts had more patients waiting for 12 hours - The University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, and Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust.