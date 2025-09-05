Pressure has been building on the Welsh Government and Powys Teaching Health Board after waiting times for Powys patients at English hospitals were extended.

Powys patients have to wait longer for operations at hospitals in Hereford, Shrewsbury, Telford and Oswestry since the change in policy was implemented on July 1 as the health board aims to cut its deficit.

Disquiet about the policy change is gathering pace, with a petition launched and Powys County Council’s Chairman and Knighton Town Council – demanding action.

Several residents have come forward to talk about the painful extended waits they now face including Howey woman Mel Wallace, who has been told she has to wait another 45 weeks having already waited 59 weeks for a hip operation.

The 59 year-old used to enjoy walking her dogs, gardening, going to the gym and riding her motorbike but now struggles to get out of the car or put her socks on.

She moved to Powys from Herefordshire in 2021 for the scenery and lifestyle, but her experience with the Welsh NHS has made her "wish I hadn't moved here".

Ms Wallace said she had not been informed about the change in policy and she wants it overturned and said waiting times given to those already on the list should be honoured.

Now Rhayader Town Council has decided to join the fight and will write to the health board and the Welsh Government about the matter.

At a recent town council meeting members were told that some other town councils were writing to the health board and the government and town.

Rhayader county Councillor Angela Davies said Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick, Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds and the Liberal Democrats had started a petition.

It calls on the Welsh Government to properly fund the health board to ensure waiting times are no longer than it is for English patients.

Chadwick said: “It's completely unacceptable that Powys is being forced to slow down treatment times just to match lower national averages in Wales. This is not levelling the system, it’s dragging Powys down and allowing local residents to be treated as second-class citizens.

“The Welsh Government must urgently intervene and scrap this damaging policy. We've launched a petition to send a clear message: the people of Mid Wales do not support this, and we won’t stay silent while our healthcare suffers. I urge all local residents to sign it and make their voices heard."

Powys County Council’s Chairman Councillor William Powell also called on Eluned Morgan to intervene and to provide funding support to PTHB to address the challenges of cross-border healthcare commissioning and ensure equitable access to timely care for Powys residents.

Meanwhile, Knighton Town Council called on the UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and the Welsh Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to intervene.

Previously there was no difference in how patients were treated but, since 1 July, the health board has asked that any planned treatment for its patients at hospitals in England are based on average NHS Wales waiting times.

Latest figures show there were 10,254 waits of two years or more for planned treatments in Wales, compared to just 158 in England.

PTHB says applying NHS Wales waiting times would save £16.4m - the Welsh government has said it must save at least £26m

The Welsh government said it remained "committed to reducing waiting times and ensuring everyone in Wales - including those in Powys - has equitable and timely access to treatment".

Councillor Davies proposed that Rhayader Town Council also support the fight and she said a survey was being put through people’s doors about the issue.

Rhayader Deputy Mayor Councillor James Stuart said he would much prefer it if Rhayader Town Council sent its own letter rather than sign some other council’s letter.

Members agreed to write to the health board and the Welsh Government about the extended waiting lists.

To sign the petition visit: https://www.brlibdems.uk/health-cuts