'Little Warrior' artwork - inspired by children's bravery in treatment - donated to Telford hospital's paediatric cancer ward

The piece, titled Little Warrior, was created and donated to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford by local artist Bianca, founder of Ecoluxe Deco.

Inspired by the resilience and bravery of children undergoing cancer treatment, the artwork is now proudly displayed in the hospital’s paediatric oncology ward.

Bianca (right) from Ecoluxe Décor with staff at The Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

Artist Bianca said: "My hope is that this artwork brings a moment of joy and emotional connection to patients and their families.

"It’s been designed with care and intention, and I’m honoured to contribute to such a meaningful space."

Crafted from preserved, living moss, the artwork has been sealed with acrylic glass to meet infection control standards.

It also features a QR code linking to a short, calming video that showcases the textures and colours of the piece - offering a sensory experience that children can enjoy, without the need to touch it.

Paula Gardner, Interim Chief Nursing Officer at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said: "We’re incredibly grateful to Bianca for this generous donation. It’s a beautiful reminder of the strength and spirit of the children we care for."

Hospital staff say the artwork is already making a difference.

Divisional Director of Nursing, Julie Plant, added: "The artwork has already made a big impact on the ward. It’s bright, uplifting and gives families something positive to focus on during what can be a very difficult time."

The donation was coordinated by Lisa Harries, Play Specialist, who said: "The artwork is lovely and has been warmly received by staff and families."