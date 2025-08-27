Hospital trust nursing boss hails green projects progress

We have had the good news recently that the Trust has secured funding for more green projects, which will help us cut energy costs and reduce emissions.

Work has started on installing nine electric vehicle charge points across the Trust’s sites to support its EV fleet after the Department for Transport awarded it £35,000.

In line with the NHS Net Zero Transport Strategy NHS fleet vehicles will be EV by 2027 and this funding supports the Trust’s new pool vehicles.

We have also been successful in securing GB Energy funding for a solar car park canopy at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. It will be located on car park 3 and will produce renewable energy helping to reduce energy bills.

These schemes are in addition to £17 million funding secured for various green projects and are part of our ambition to save £1 million a year in energy costs and reduce carbon emissions by more than 3,000 tonnes.

Savings can also be redirected into frontline care, improving the experience of our patients and colleagues.

I would also like to congratulate those teams involved in making us greener for being shortlisted for the Towards Net Zero category in the prestigious Health Service Journal (HSJ) awards.

Not only has our Trust been shortlisted in the Towards Net Zero Category, we are also finalists in the HSJ awards Military and Civilian Health Partnership category in recognition of our work to improve the care and experience of armed services and veterans locally.

Led by a group of staff, many of whom are reservists or veterans themselves, the Armed Forces Improvement Project is building stronger links with local veteran and serving communities. It also aims to improve the experience of staff within the Trust.

This recognition highlights the exceptional work demonstrated by the teams. These national industry awards attracted more than 1,250 entries and celebrate the best talent, commitment and impact across the NHS and wider healthcare landscape.

Winners will be announced in November this year at the HSJ awards ceremony.

Congratulations also goes to Angela Parkinson, Senior Financial Accountant at the Trust, who has won the Outstanding Contribution category at this year's Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) West Midlands Awards.

This is a wonderful achievement for Angela and thoroughly deserved.

Well done to the Trust’s Finance Department which also won the award for Finance Team of the Year, and Catrin Price, Trainee Financial Accountant, who was highly commended in the Finance Excellence category.

It is our Trust’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 2pm on Thursday 25 September in Room 5 at the Shropshire Education and Conference Centre (SECC), Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Information about the work of the Trust during 2024/25 will be shared at the AGM, and our plans for the future will also be highlighted.

You are invited to send any questions relating to this in advance by emailing sath.trustboardsecretary@nhs.net by 5pm on Friday 12 September 2025.

If you would like to attend, please send an email to sath.trustboardsecretary@nhs.net with your name and organisation (if applicable) and any questions that you would like to ask the Trust Board.