Shropshire health bosses report 'early progress' on multi-million pound savings plans

NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin (NHS STW) approved a fresh three-year financial strategy in June, designed to tackle potential overspends of up to £129m.

The strategy detailed the risks of not carrying through with the plans, which would resulting in an ever increasing deficit, up to more than £165m by the end of the 2027/28 financial year.

The report explained: "Under a do-nothing scenario, with no efficiency delivery the system would exit 2025/26 with an underlying recurrent deficit of £95.5m which would increase in 2026/27 to £129.5m and in 2027/28 to £165.1m."

Now bosses have delivered an update on the current position, and progress on the plan, saying they are 'pleased to report early progress', with targets for the first quarter being met.

A statement from NHS STW said: "Approved by the NHS STW Board earlier this year, the new finance strategy sets out a clear three-year plan focused on delivering better care, improving services, and ensuring that spending is both affordable and sustainable.

"Encouragingly, the system has already met its financial target for quarter one this year, demonstrating that consistent, focused action is helping to deliver real progress.

"The overall strategy provides a clear financial framework and the direction needed to deliver transformational plans across the health and care system, as well as improvement plans for services. It enables change and drives quality, while also ensuring that funding is directed to where it will have the greatest impact."

Claire Skidmore, Chief Finance Officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said the plan is not just focused on finance - with ambitions to provide improved services.

She said: “More than just a financial plan, this strategy sets out how funding will be used to drive service improvement, support better health outcomes, and deliver on wider ambitions such as integrated care, community-based services, and prevention.

“We’re already seeing that by working to the plan, the system is making more informed and sustainable decisions - ensuring every pound delivers the greatest possible value for our patients and communities. We’re encouraged by the progress so far and remain committed to building on this strong start.

“Financial recovery and service transformation go hand in hand, and as we move forward, a greater proportion of our budget will focus on work to reduce pressures in our hospitals and improve long-term outcomes for our patients.”

Vanessa Whatley, Chief Nursing Officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said that while the changes required are "difficult", they are "essential", and would help reduce pressure on the county's hospitals.

She said: “As clinicians, our focus is always on delivering the best possible care and improving outcomes for our patients. We know that to do this, we must continue to evolve how services are delivered, making sure they are designed around the needs of our communities and are sustainable for the future.

“We recognise that some of the changes ahead may be difficult, but they are essential to ensure that care remains safe, effective and accessible. This strategy supports a shift towards the kind of care that helps people stay well for longer and reduces pressure on our hospitals. By working differently and using resources wisely, we can create a stronger, more responsive health and care system that delivers better outcomes for everyone.”