There will be no disruption to medical services in Rhayader, after Rhayader Group Practice was awarded a services contract.

Powys Teaching Health Board announced it was undertaking a contract tendering process for the delivery of general medical services in Rhyader in March

Elaine Lorton, executive director of primary and community care and mental health at the health board sent a letter to all patients at the time, explaining that patients would experience very little change to the services available during the process, including healthcare appointments and opening hours.

Now PTHB has completed the formal process to award the new contract.

In a letter sent to patients recently Mrs Lorton said: “Powys Teaching Health Board recently completed the formal process to award the contract for General Medical Services in Rhayader.

“I’m pleased to inform you that Rhayader Group Practice has been successful in this process and will continue to provide General Medical Services to the local community.

“The Practice will remain open at the same location with no disruption to services, you can continue to access services just as you do now.

“You don’t need to take any action— this letter is for your information only.

“We want to reassure you that maintaining high standards of care for the community of Rhayader has been central to this process.”