Charities unite to fund new transport buggy for patients at major Shropshire hospital

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH) charity and the League of Friends of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital have partnered to fund a buggy that will transport patients from the treatment centre to the outpatient department at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The initiative is intended to assist patients who may find it challenging to walk long distances within the hospital, particularly since the closure of the outpatients entrance in July last year.

The new buggy at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. From left to right: Volunteer Andrew Tavernor, League of Friends chair Iain Gilmour, CEO Jo Williams and volunteer Claire Ashton

The buggy will be operated by a team of volunteers who are being recruited and trained by the volunteer team at SaTH which runs the county’s two acute hospitals in Shrewsbury and Telford.

Once their training is complete, the buggy will begin operating and transporting patients from September. Patients can be picked up during weekdays - when it will operate - and collected after their outpatient appointment at the hospital's designated 'bus stops'.

SaTH chief executive Jo Williams said: "We are thrilled to partner with the League of Friends in bringing this innovative solution to our patients. The introduction of the hospital buggy aligns with our ongoing commitment to enhancing patient experience and accessibility.”

Jo Williams and Iain Gilmour on the buggy with Nigel Lee (SaTH), Andrew Travenor (volunteer), Hannah Morris, Edward Chin (volunteer), Richard Steventon (LoF), and Julia Clarke (director of public participation)

Iain Gilmour, chair of the executive board of the League of Friends of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital added: "We are delighted to join forces with SaTH Charity to enhance the mobility and comfort of the patients at the RSH.

"The introduction of a hospital transport buggy is a testament to our commitment to improving patient accessibility, especially following the changes to access the Outpatients department.

"This collaborative initiative ensures that patients who find it difficult to navigate the hospital can do so with ease. Together, we are making strides towards a more inclusive and accommodating healthcare environment."