The Welsh Ambulance Service has appointed a new Chief Executive

The Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust is pleased to announce the appointment of Emma Wood as its new Chief Executive.

Emma joins the Trust from University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust, where she has served as Chief People Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

With nearly two decades of experience as a Board Director across both public and private sectors, Emma brings a strong track record of leadership, including previous senior roles within the NHS and emergency services.

Reflecting on her appointment, Emma said: “It’s a real honour to be joining the Welsh Ambulance Service at such a pivotal moment in its journey.

“The organisation has already achieved significant progress in transforming its services, and I’m excited to build on that strong foundation.

“There is real opportunity ahead to continue innovating, to strengthen the quality of care we provide, and to make a lasting, positive impact for people across Wales.

“I’m passionate about creating a working environment where our teams thrive and I’m deeply committed to enhancing colleague experience as a key driver of excellent patient care.

“I feel both excited and privileged to be taking on this role and to serve communities across Wales.

“I look forward to working alongside colleagues, partners, and stakeholders to shape the next chapter for the Trust.”

Chair of the Trust, Colin Dennis, welcomed the appointment, saying: “We are delighted to welcome Emma to the organisation following a highly competitive recruitment process.

“The calibre of applicants reflects the growing national reputation of the Welsh Ambulance Service, and Emma stood out as an exceptional candidate.

“She brings a wealth of leadership experience and a clear passion for people and service improvement.

“The Board is confident that Emma’s expertise, values, and inclusive leadership style will help drive the organisation forward and contribute to wider improvements across NHS Wales.

“We look forward to working with her.”

Emma will formally take up her new role in early October.



