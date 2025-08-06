Nursing chief urges public to nominate Shropshire hospitals' 'health hero'

There is still time for you to nominate your hospital hero as our trust gets ready for its fantastic annual Trust Celebratory Awards - the deadline has been extended to this Friday (August 8).

Is there a team or individual who you would like to nominate for making a remarkable contribution or for showing exceptional compassion and dedication in their role at our hospitals?

The Public Recognition Award is a wonderful category as nominations are made by our patients, families and other members of our community. It is followed by a public vote to choose the winner.

The window to nominate has been extended to this Friday (August 8). Nominations will be shortlisted and followed by a public vote, so you can choose your winner. To nominate visit sath.nhs.uk/trustawards/public-recognition-award.

Last year’s winner of the Public Recognition Award was Janice Llewellyn, children’s oncology and haematology nurse, who was described in her nomination as a massive support to a family for nearly 15 years and ‘being their rock’.

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust's nursing chief Paula Gardner

Our trust, which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, will hold its Trust Celebratory Awards on Friday, October 17.

Congratulations this week also goes to nurse Jan Meredith who has helped train hundreds of students on the Intensive Therapy Unit (ITU) of RSH - she has been presented with the prestigious Cavell Star award.

Jan Meredith who has been a nurse for nearly 48 years has dedicated her professional life to nursing and education, making an impact on hundreds of student nurses and also her colleagues.

Cavell Star Awards are given to nurses, midwives, nursing associates and healthcare assistants who shine bright and show exceptional care to their colleagues, their patients or patients’ families.

Jan who is retiring was nominated for the Practice Supervisor of the Year category at the Student Nursing Times Awards 2025 earlier this year.

She is described by her colleagues as an amazing person and always goes above and beyond.

I would also like to wish Jan all the best in her retirement. She will be greatly missed.

Finally, we are extremely proud to announce that our trust has been recognised with the prestigious Gold Award for its work in supporting members of the armed forces community.

This accolade was awarded under the Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS).

Veterans, reservists, cadet force adult volunteers and military families bring invaluable experience to our workforce here at SaTH.

Recognised as the highest badge of honour for employers, the Gold Award celebrates organisations that champion veterans, reservists, cadet force adult volunteers and military families in the workplace.

They all bring such invaluable experience to our workforce, and it is a great honour to support them and allow them to thrive in the workplace.