Residents' views on adult mental health services in Shropshire sought

Health and care partners including NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin; the Midlands Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, local councils, and the voluntary and community sector have worked together to create the 'transforming adult mental health inpatient services strategy' for 2024 to 2027.

The plan seeks to provide earlier support and intervention for those who need it, reduce avoidable hospital admissions, improve the quality of inpatient care when it is needed, ensure care is safe and effective, and keep residents close to home and connected to support.

As part of the plan to improve services, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin is asking residents who have used adult mental health inpatient (hospital) services, their family members, carers, professionals, volunteers and community groups, to share feedback.

Dr Priya George, clinical lead (mental health and children and young people) for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: "We would like to hear from the people who use, deliver and support mental health services so that we can make sure our strategy for delivering services in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin meets local needs and improves the care available for everyone. Your voice matters and we are keen to hear your views."

Residents can take part in the survey here.