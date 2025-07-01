Shock as ‘independent voice of public’ Shropshire Healthwatch is axed by Government

Healthwatch has groups in Telford and Wrekin and Shropshire that sit on the boards of organisations such the commissioning body NHS Shropshire Telford and Wrekin and they regularly have their say on local health issues.

But on Friday (June 27) in an announcement that caught the organisation by surprise, the Government said that publicly funded Healthwatch was going to be abolished as part of a bonfire of hundreds of ‘quangos’.

Simon Fogell, the chief executive of Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin, and Liz Byrne, managing director of Engaging Communities Solutions (ECS), said they had not had any advance notice of the move. They vowed to carry on until “the last day”.

ECS is an independent Community Interest Company that specialises in Healthwatch service delivery across the country.

Mr Fogell and Ms Byrne wrote of their “disappointment and sadness” after being informed by Healthwatch England on Friday that the Government plans to close all local Healthwatch organisations and Healthwatch England, as part of the NHS 10-Year Plan.

“This news came as a shock to us as we had not had any prior notification of this, nor has the 10-year plan been published yet, therefore very little detail currently exists on the timetable for the proposed closure, other than it will likely be in 2026,” they said in a joint statement.

“To our volunteers, partners and communities we work alongside, we are acutely aware of the uncertainty this announcement brings, but until the time comes when we are forced to stop we will continue to deliver the vital functions of our local Healthwatch service, and we will continue to focus on speaking up for people, amplify voices, listen, challenge and drive system change.”

They added that Healthwatch still “remains the voice of the public in speaking their truths, unfettered by organisations who commission services or the providers of local NHS and social care, as the independent statutory organisation we were created to be”.

“We will continue to relentlessly seek out people’s experiences and go on to use that voice with purpose and determination to remain their independent champion for as long as we can.”

Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin has just published its Annual Report 2024–2025. In it is says it received £100,000 in its annual Government grant, spending £72,000 on pay.

Next year it was planning to look at unsafe discharges from hospital, gaps in health and care for veterans and looking at people’s experiences since ‘improvements’ were made to A&E.

The statement continues that the group has had an ‘incredible impact’ amplifying community voices, improving local services, and championing change across Telford and Wrekin.

It has published four reports on key health and care issues, engaged with 1,677 people across Telford and Wrekin in its outreach and delivered six care home visits with 17 new recommendations and checks on progress for 31 previous recommendations.

A spokesperson for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said it remains committed to ensuring that the voices of our community continue to be heard and represented.

“Regarding the recent announcement about Healthwatch, we recognise the valuable contributions they have made across our health and care partnership,” a spokesperson said.

“Their insights and community-focused perspective have been greatly appreciated in numerous meetings and discussions.

“The ICB remains committed to ensuring that the voices of our community continue to be heard and represented as part of our commissioning process.”