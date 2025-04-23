Shropshire NHS and council bosses 'working through implications of' Supreme Court's biological sex ruling

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Protests and celebrations have greeted the Law Lords’ judgment last week that “woman” and “sex” in the 2010 Equality Act “refer to a biological woman and biological sex”.

Equalities minister Bridget Phillipson said the Supreme Court ruling meant service providers “can now operate with absolute confidence in delivering single-sex spaces for biological women”, according to PA News.

She added that she hopes that businesses “would make sure that there is a safe and appropriate place for all people to use, including trans people, who do deserve dignity and respect, let’s be clear.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the ‘clarity’ that the ruling gives.

PA News reported that he said: “We need to move and make sure that we now ensure that all guidance is in the right place according to that judgment.”

A spokesperson for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said the organisation is "working through the implications".

“The NHS is working through the implications of the Supreme Court ruling and appreciates the need for revised guidance on same sex accommodation,” the spokesperson said.

“While we don’t have an exact timeframe established yet, we are working closely with government to provide any further guidance for the health service as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said it is ‘reviewing matters".

“Telford & Wrekin Council is aware of the recent Supreme Court ruling and is reviewing matters of relevance to understand the full implications of the ruling,” said the spokesperson.