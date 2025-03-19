Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

"I chatted with a patient called Annette, and had a lovely and moving conversation that I had with her, he says.

"I also met some members of the knit and natter group. I saw so much care and compassion, at a very difficult time in people's lives."

The minister for care was at Katharine House in Stafford, which has received a £97,658 government grant. This, hospice staff say, will make it easier to find patient information quickly in one place.

“Hospices like Katharine House provide invaluable care and support when people need it most and this funding boost will ensure they can spend less time on admin and more time delivering exceptional patient care,” says Mr Kinnock, the son of former Labour leader Lord Kinnock.

The money for Katharine House is part of a £25 million capital investment package announced by the Government last month. A further £75 million has been pledged by April, which will be used to fund larger projects such as building works.

“This is the largest investment in a generation to help transform hospice facilities across England," says Mr Kinnock.

"From investing in IT systems, upgrading patient rooms to improving gardens and outdoor spaces, this funding will make a real difference to people at the end of their lives."

Leigh Ingham, Labour MP for Stafford unsurprisingly agrees: "Katharine House do a wonderful job at providing support for people with life-limiting conditions and their loved ones. It was great to hear from nurses at the hospice how this government funding will make a real difference - less time filling in forms and more time spent caring for their patients."

Certainly, Dr Richard Soulsby, chief executive of Katharine House sounds upbeat enough.

“The additional government funding will be welcomed by all hospices and will help to alleviate stretched finances across the sector.," he says.

"It is extremely positive for hospices that the Government has recognised the enormous contribution hospices play in the delivery of end of life care and I very much hope this is the first step towards creating sustainable funding arrangements for hospices in the longer term."

But while nobody is going to look a gift horse in the mouth, there are still concerns in the hospice movement that the deeper problem is being overlooked.

"Finding money for capital projects is not the real problem, it is the day-to-day running costs that are the real problem," says a senior member of staff at one hospice in the West Midlands.

Heather Tudor, chief executive of Severn Hospice in Shropshire, says the recent hike in employee National Insurance contributions has, at a stroke, left the charity needing to raise an extra £500,000 a year.

She has called for the Government to grant hospices for exemption.

"I think it starts with the Government understanding the contributions that hospices make," she says.

"We save the NHS a lot of money. Last year, we received almost 3,000 referrals across Shropshire and North Powys, that's 3,000 patients the NHS would otherwise have had to deal with."

Mr Kinnock agrees.

"It's not just about relieving pressures on hospitals, it's not just about saving the taxpayers money. It's because hospices are very often the best places for people to receive care at the end of their lives."

He says he is well aware of the difficulties hospices are facing, particularly with rising costs.

"Unfortunately we inherited public finances in the worst state since the Second World War after 14 years of Conservative negligence and incompetence," he says.

"In the October Budget the Chancellor had to take decisive measures, and that including an extra £25 billion this year to spend on the NHS."

He hints that the forthcoming Comprehensive Spending Review, which will set out financial framework for the rest of this parliament, will put funding on a more stable footing.

"The Government has promised to create a much more integrated health and social-care system, which is not just about GPs and hospitals, and hospices play an absolutely crucial role in that."

Many in the sector will be waiting with baited breath.