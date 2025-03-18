‘Problems in healthcare’ linked to deaths at acute NHS hospitals in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The deaths, one of whom was a neonatal death in 2024, have been investigated and reported to the board of The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

As the fallout continues following a Channel 4’s Dispatches investigation at RSH last summer the report says “significant concerns” were raised by bereaved families or carers in the October to December period of 2024.

Among the issued being raised are a “general lack of care on the wards and shortage of nursing staff, attitude of nursing staff and lack of privacy.”

“Following the conclusion of relevant case investigations, three deaths are reported to the Board in this quarter which have been deemed more likely than not due to problems in healthcare and therefore considered potentially avoidable,” the board paper from Dr Roger Slater, Trust Senior Clinical Learning from Deaths Lead and Fiona Richards, Head of Learning from Deaths & Clinical Standard reads.

Trust board members were also told at Thursday’s meeting that of the 522 deaths recorded by the Medical Examiner Service within the Trust during quarter three of 2024-25, 408 occurred as an inpatient and 114 occurred within the Emergency Department (ED).