‘Corridor care’ remains at Shropshire hospitals as 15% of beds blocked, meeting heard

The board of directors of The Shrewsbury & Telford Hospitals NHS Trust (SaTH) was told that the situation has seen ‘incremental’ improvements since December and January.

And on Thursday morning the hospitals in the county’s two main towns had 117 ‘delayed discharge’ patients using 15 per cent of their total of 750 beds despite “no longer having a reason to be in care.”

“If they were receiving care outside of the hospitals we would not have corridor care,” said Ned Hobbs, the trust’s Chief Operating Officer, who reported the figures to the meeting. There is an awful lot more that we need to do.”