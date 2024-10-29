New family liaison officer team established by trust that runs Shropshire's hospitals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), that runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, has appointed for the new roles within the Patient Safety Team.

The move is part of the Patient Safety Incident Response Framework (PSIRF) that was launched last year.

The aim of the roles is to "prioritise and support the needs of patients and families affected by patient safety incidents within the trust". The team will also play an important role in the education and support of staff who have conversations with patients and families when incidents occur, the legal requirements of Duty of Candour and ensuring that patient and family experiences and concerns are acted on.

SaTH added that the officers will ensure that patient and family voices are included in learning and actions are produced from patient safety reviews, learning responses and incident investigations.

Director of Nursing, Hayley Flavell said: "We are delighted to have appointed new family liaison officer roles to our trust to improve how we engage compassionately with patients and families affected by patient safety incidents.

"As we move into the next phase of our improvement journey, we will continue to strive towards providing excellent care for the communities we serve."

SaTH said PSIRF has "fundamentally changed the way the trust investigates and learns lessons from incidents". In line with the National Patient Safety Strategy, the new way of working is "growing the trust's learning culture by increasing understanding about how incidents happen and increasing learning through earlier identification of themes".

The Director of Nursing continued: "Thank you to all colleagues who have embraced and embedded PSIRF. It has meant a huge change in process for incident review and quality governance and the support and enthusiasm of everyone has been fantastic."