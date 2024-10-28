Charity celebrates its hospice stars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Severn Hospice celebrated the dedication, passion and outstanding achievements of staff at a celebratory awards lunch where winning individuals and teams were presented with special Hospice Star trophies and certificates.

The awards are an opportunity for colleagues to nominate each other and shine a light on the commitment and positivity of everyone who plays a part in enabling the hospice to care and support local families living with incurable illness.

Nicky Green, senior community fundraiser, was named Non-clinical Colleague of the Year for her incredible work ethic, positive energy and being such an approachable and caring colleague.

Severn Hospice Stars Award winners with Sir Algernon Heber-Percy, President and Heather Tudor CEO

She said: “I am over the moon and a little stunned that I’ve won this special award. I am so proud to say that I work for Severn Hospice. It is incredibly rewarding to know that through my role of supporting so many amazing fundraisers within our local community the hospice can continue to care for patients and their families when they need it most.

“As a charity, we are so grateful to our supporters who’ve been behind us for 35 years and as our costs rise their fundraising activities are even more important to us.”

Meanwhile, Charlotte Skelly, sister on Perry Ward at the hospice in Bicton, was revealed as Clinical Colleague of the Year; for her professionalism, kindness and the compassionate way she supports patients, families and her team.

Gail Stewart, the hospice’s health and safety lead, scooped the honour of Unsung Hero for her exceptional commitment and support.

The two team awards for Clinical and Non-clinical Team of the Year went to the patient and family support services team, which combines social workers, bereavement support workers and chaplains, and the human resources team respectively.

Heather Tudor, chief executive, who presented the awards alongside hospice president Sir Algernon Heber-Percy, said: "The awards are a wonderful opportunity for us all to recognise just how much we appreciate our exceptional colleagues and presenting them to such hardworking and inspirational individuals was a real honour.

“It was a privilege to read through the nominations, though choosing a winner for each category was certainly a challenge. The heartfelt nominations were filled with praise and admiration for colleagues and teams throughout the organisation.

“We are incredibly proud of their remarkable achievements, which reflect our core values of care. Their passion and professionalism are what enable us to continue caring for thousands of local people facing incurable illness."