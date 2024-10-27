'We can't stop caring' – charity excitement at fundraising plans as costs look set to rise by more than £1m

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Severn Hospice, which marked its 35th anniversary in July, says its day-to-day costs have risen by £1.1 million this year – on top of a £1.4 million rise last year – and it is urging supporters to continue their loyalty and generosity.

Tracie Harrison, Director of Income Generation said: “We can’t stop caring. Although our running costs have increased dramatically, we know we are needed by the families and loved ones of those we care for.

“Our fundraising forms such an important part of our care, so we need all the support we can get from the community.”

Last month saw supporters complete a 350,000-step walking challenge, while runners took part in local running events including the Wem 10k and Shrewsbury Half Marathon.

The charity’s annual remembrance event in December – Lights of Love – also supports its caring services.

Plans are already being laid for two of its flagship events next year – the Pontesbury Potter, due in March, and a return to the River Severn and the Dragon Boat Festival in July.

Severn Hospice's Dragon Boat race is one of the charity's key fundraisers.

Severn Hospice provides specialist palliative and end-of-life care to thousands of people living with incurable illness in the region and has to raise £2 for every £3 it spends.

Tracie added: “2025 is shaping up to be a mega year for us. We have a few new events in the pipeline, watch this space, but it is safe to say they are extremely exciting and a first for us.

“Dragons was an enormous success this year, our fantastic boat crews raised more than £100,000 through sponsorship, donations, and boat fees and within a few days had already sold several boats for 2025.

“Pontesbury Potter is such a firm fundraising favourite with our supporters we knew we had to hold it again. The event will open shortly so people can book in – and we know they will have a wonderful day taking in the fresh air and sights of the south Shropshire countryside.

“By taking part in our events, our supporters raise vital funds for us which allow us to provide the level of care we do.

“This year, we have to find an extra £1 million as our running costs have risen sharply.

“Our supporters’ generosity contributes to the specialist care we provide, which is so important for the local patients we support and their families.”

Detail of the hospice events are posted on its website.

Tracie said: “2024 marks the 35th anniversary of Severn Hospice and that care has only been possible thanks to our incredible supporters.

“Since we opened our first hospice in 1989, we have cared for more than 48,000 people living with incurable illness and that is thanks to everyone who has supported us over the years.

“Without their fundraising, donations, legacies, gifts in wills and visits to our network of shops that just would not have been possible.”