Your essential guide to the four types of dementia as exciting new test develops

Researchers at the University Hospital Southampton are leading a study that analyses bodily fluids such as blood, spinal fluid or mucus using lasers to identify people with dementia early in the disease.

Dementia can take up to two years to diagnose, but researchers say that this new laser-based technique is much quicker and cheaper.

But what are the most common types of dementia, and how do they differ?

ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

“It is caused by a build-up of proteins in the brain which affect how the brain cells transmit messages,” explains Fay Valentine, admiral nurse at Dementia UK. “As time passes, more and more brain cells are damaged, leading to worsening symptoms.”

Symptoms of Alzheimer’s are usually mild at the beginning and gradually worsen over time.

“People can experience issues with memory, concentration and speech; this can all culminate in the person withdrawing from social and family circles,” says Valentine.

Age is the biggest risk factor for developing Alzheimer’s disease. It affects one in 14 people over the age of 65, and one in six people over the age of 80. Other risk factors include smoking, obesity and diabetes.