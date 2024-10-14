Vote: Health workers nominated for hospital trust's public recognition award

For the third year running, The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, has teamed up with the Shropshire Star for one of the award categories.

The Shropshire Star Public Recognition Award recognises teams or individuals who are deemed to have made a remarkable contribution and shown exceptional compassion and dedication in their role.

Members of the public were asked to nominate their hospital heroes for the award and three finalists have been shortlisted – Janice Llewellyn, a Children’s Oncology and Haematology Nurse, Ward 24 – Respiratory, and The Lingen Davies Centre.

It is now over to the people of Shropshire to choose the winner.

People have until Friday, October 25, to cast their votes on the online webpage.

Jo Williams, Chief Executive at SaTH, wished the three nominees the best of luck.

She said: "The Shropshire Star Public Recognition Award is a highly prestigious and very special award as the finalists have been chosen by our patients and members of our communities, based on their experience of our services.

"The award celebrates the outstanding dedication and commitment of our colleagues and teams.

"I have witnessed the passion, hard work and focus on quality and patient experience first-hand and it was great to receive numerous nominations for this award category.

"I would like to take this opportunity to wish our three finalists – all of whom are incredibly worthy – the very best of luck, and to thank them for their fantastic work and the dedication they show in their roles."

The nominees are as follows – along with details of the nomination which saw them chosen as a finalist.

Children's oncology and haematology nurse Janice Llewellyn has been nominated for the Shropshire Star Public Recognition Award in the Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust's annual celebratory awards.

Janice Llewellyn – Children’s Oncology and Haematology Nurse

A moving nomination for Janice Llewellyn details the difference she has made to a family – and how "nothing is ever too much".

It states: "We, as a family, have been visiting the unit for 10 years. Janice has been our rock. She is simply the best specialist nurse ever. Once she was away visiting family and we had issues with medication delivery she sorted it out even though she was on annual leave. My girls adore her, as we all do as a family. Nothing is ever too much. Covid-19 was hard as we had to shield, but Janice and her team made coming to hospital very special. My girls used to look forward to their transfusions as it got them out the house and everything used to be set out for them from toys crafts everything they wanted."

Another added: “Janice has been a massive support to our whole family for nearly 15 years. She goes above and beyond. Two of our boys rely on Janice for support and she is their support blanket in the medical world of haemophilia. She is on the end of the phone, even for the adults. We couldn't have got through all the years of stress and panic without her. She has a great sense of humour, lots of banter which helps keep things normal. She is so passionate about her specialty and without her the unit wouldn't be the same."

Ward 24 Respiratory has been nominated for the Shropshire Star Public Recognition Award in the Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust's annual celebratory awards.

Ward 24 – Respiratory

The citations for Ward 24 describe staff who 'get people through the scary times'.

One said: "I have had four admissions since Easter with pneumonia and the staff on Ward 24, Respiratory are amazing and just put you at ease so you don't worry. The staff genuinely love what they do. I know that if I have to go in again then my treatment will be given with as much care as any time before."

Another said: "I am a palliative care patient with severe breathing problems. I am well known to the ward and each time I go in they go above and beyond despite being short-staffed. They go without breaks to ensure very poorly patients, like myself, are looked after. They always make the best of some very difficult situations whilst maintaining professional behaviour at all times. They hold your hand and comfort you in very hard times when you are fighting for your breath thinking your time has come."

A third nomination said: "This ward has looked after me many times. The staff go above and beyond to help everyone, they have saved my life on a couple of occasions, and I cannot thank them enough. The health care assistants are fantastic and do everything in their power to make our stay as comfortable as possible, nothing is too much trouble for them. I can’t thank them enough for getting me through the most scary times. I will never forget it. I owe my life to them."

Lingen Davies has been nominated for the Shropshire Star Public Recognition Award in the Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust's annual celebratory awards.

The Lingen Davies Centre

The nominations for the Lingen Davies Centre tell how 'amazing staff' make difficult days more bearable.

One said: "I am receiving cancer treatment at the unit and their care and compassion is second to none. They make a difficult day more bearable for me and so many others.

"The staff are all amazing and I can’t thank them enough for all they do. From the receptionist to the nurses and doctors, they all have a part to play in the running of this wonderful unit.

"We are very blessed to have this treatment centre in our area. They are supportive to the family members too, realising that they also need support."