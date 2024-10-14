Bird keepers urged to register with Animal and Plant Health Agency after tougher new laws introduced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Previously, only keepers with 50 or more birds were legally required to register with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), but since October 1, the new legal requirement means keepers of poultry and other captive birds must register regardless of the size of their flock.

By registering, bird keepers will receive updates and guidance if there is a disease outbreak in their area, such as bird flu.

Powys County Council said by registering "you will also be helping to prevent the spread of disease and protect all kept birds, including backyard flocks".

Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, Councillor Richard Church, said: "The new registration requirements will help bird keepers to protect their flocks. The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) will be able to contact bird keepers if there's a notifiable disease outbreak in their area, such as bird flu, to inform them about actions they need to take to protect the health of their birds, and to prevent the spread of disease.

"It is important to remember that scrupulous hygiene and biosecurity remain essential to protect flocks from the threat of disease.

"Bird keepers have worked hard to protect their flocks from the risks of avian influenza in recent years and I want to thank them for their continued efforts."

Keepers will be required to review their entry on the register on an annual basis to ensure details are up to date and that any changes are recorded.

The council added that some types of captive birds that are kept as pets, and live solely indoors without any outside access, are exempt from registration.

Further information can be found at gov.uk/poultry-registration.