Shropshire MP demands dental rescue plan as funding goes unspent despite access issues

New data shows that 99.3 per cent of new patients in the Midlands have been unsuccessful in trying to access NHS treatment.

The Office for National Statistics’ report: Experiences of NHS healthcare services in England, shows 99.3 per cent of those in the region who do not have a dentist and tried to access NHS dental care were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile data obtained by the British Dental Association shows that a total of £1,076,580 of funding went unspent by NHS dental practices in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin in 2022/23 – enough money to fund tens of thousands of courses of treatment.

Practices in the ICB had an average of £13,291 clawed back per practice in the financial year, the latest period for which data is available. This is not because of a lack of demand but largely due to dental practices’ inability to recruit, a long-running problem in Shropshire where even large ‘golden handshake’ offers have failed to attract dentists.