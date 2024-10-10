More than 700 patients with tooth decay forced to county's hospital amid dentist appointment troubles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As getting a dentist appointment seemingly becomes harder and harder, Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals have diagnosed hundreds of patients with dental issues.

Over 700 patients have been diagnosed with issues attributed to tooth decay in Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals in the past three years, a new investigation has revealed.

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust is the main provider of district general hospital services for nearly half a million people with its main service locations being the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in Shrewsbury.

Figures obtained by Public Interest Lawyers show that 721 patients had a diagnosis of tooth decay during their spell at these hospitals since 2021.

Those suffering from dental problems should be treated at their local dentist with regular appointments to avoid severe situations, yet with many dentists not taking on new patients, people are turning up to A&E in their tens of thousands.

According to the BBC and the British Dental Association (BDA), 90 per cent of dentists across the UK are not taking on new NHS adult patients, and many refuse to see a child unless a parent is signed up as a private patient.

In 2021/22, the number of patients diagnosed with tooth decay in Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals stood at 282.

A year later, this number decreased to 218, which is the lowest number of patients diagnosed with tooth decay over the three-year period.

The past year has seen a rise in patients diagnosed with tooth decay and related issues, standing at 221.

Tooth decay is the biggest primary cause of NHS hospital admissions for children in England aged between 5 and 17, as 40 per cent of children no longer have access to regular dental appointments.

Between April 2022 and May 2023, 30,000 children and more than 70,000 adults in England were admitted to A&E with tooth decay.

Many places in the UK are now considered to be ‘dental deserts’, where 100 per cent of dentists are not taking on new patients.

Public Interest Lawyers also obtained the figures on how many patients diagnosed with tooth decay, or dental issues were aged between 5 and 17.

In 2021/22, there were 40 patients aged 5-17 before this figure dropped to 20 a year later.

The number of under-18 patients then increased in 2023/24, with the total being 34.