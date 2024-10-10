Community heroes scoop awards at Telford and Wrekin annual recovery conference

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A Better tomorrow of Park Lane Centre in Telford Shropshire residents with addiction, substance misuse, mental health issues and homelessness, and it also part of the Telford Recovery Partnership supporting those recovering from addiction.

The organisation that is celebrating its 10th anniversary since being established helped mark 'Recovery Month' during September by sending a delegation to the 11th Annual Recovery Conference organised by Telford & Wrekin Council and the Telford Recovery Partnership. And, they were delighted to come away with two awards.

Community heroes Wayne Clarke, aged 53, and Timothy Anderson, aged 52, were commended at the conference winning the Recovery Hero Professional of the year and Volunteer of the Year awards retrospectively.

Timothy Anderson and Wayne Clarke with their awards

Timothy has worked with A Better Tomorrow for several months as a support worker with the abstinence team while staff member Wayne is a team leader in the early intervention team and has been with the organisation for five years.

Leighton Woolley of A Better Tomorrow said the organisation was extremely proud of Wayne and Timothy, particularly as the awards were decided by delegates at the conference.

"It was a real accolade for them both from their peers," said Leighton.

Further information on A Better Tomorrow's work in Telford is available to see at www.abettertomorrow.org.uk.