'I cried everyday when I was diagnosed with breast cancer - now I'm creating art to help others in Shrewsbury'

Lyn Evans, who creates unique hand-torn paper collage art has said she wants many more people to talk about cancer, the signs and the treatment – as well as take up their routine mammograms.

The 52-year-old put off the routine mammogram she was invited to when she turned 50 as she was so busy, but a year later she had one and was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer.

Now she has created two specialist pieces of art to raise money for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund based in Shrewsbury – 'Tits' and 'Celtic Cross'.

“I had no signs or symptoms, nothing going on at all, when I had my mammogram,” Lyn said.

“I was terrified, I knew something was wrong but didn’t know what we were dealing with. When my results came back and I just fell apart, I was an absolute mess, I cried every day.”

Artist Lyn Evans, from No. 61 in Mardol, Shrewsbury, with the artwork she has created for the Lingen Davies charity.

Lyn had a lumpectomy and six weeks of radiotherapy at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre, based at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, before she was downgraded to having stage one cancer, she will now have mammograms every five years.

She said: “During my radiotherapy everyone was amazing, it was just fantastic. I couldn’t get over how busy the place was. It was all so well run and organised, it all happened like clockwork. Everyone involved in my treatment was so lovely and friendly, very professional.”

Lyn has used her art to help cope with what she has been through.

She established No.61 on Mardol, Shrewsbury, five years ago and has done over 100 pieces of work herself, selling alongside handmade items by other artists.

She creates paper-made townscapes, animals, themes, and more – anything that customers want.

Lyn created ‘Tits’ for Lingen Davies while awaiting treatment.

She said she wanted to do this as a way to give back, because she felt she had had ‘such great care at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre’.

Anna Williams from Lingen Davies and artist Lyn Evans, from No. 61 in Mardol, Shrewsbury, with the artwork she has created for the charity.

Celtic Cross has been exclusively designed for Lingen Davies and is available through the charity’s website and in the fundraising office.

The Cross represents Faith, Hope, Strength and Love.

Anna Williams from Lingen Davies thanked Lyn for her work, donation and awareness raising.

She said: “We’re so grateful to Lyn for creating this beautiful piece for us to sell as Christmas cards this year. We know Lyn is well-loved in the region and by sharing her story we hope more people might take up their screening invitations.

“This Christmas time we have cards for sale in our office, online, and we will be selling at various local fairs leading up to Christmas.”

For more information about Lingen Davies Cancer Fund visit the website www.lingendavies.co.uk.