Woman with ill partner left 'almost incandescent' by Shrewsbury hospital parking issue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The woman found herself at her wits end trying to speak to someone after she ended up paying twice for one parking session at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital last month.

Hospital chiefs have apologised saying that there were some 'technical issues' with new machinery being installed during her her visit on September 20.

The woman, who did not wish to be named, said she was advised to take her partner into accident and emergency from Llanwddyn, in Mid Wales, for a check after he had collapsed at work. He is well now, she said.

"You don't want the hassle of working out how to pay for parking in those circumstances," she said.

"It was on September 20 and not a single parking machine in our part of the car parks was in working order.

"It is a pay-when-you-go after the machine records your number plate automatically.