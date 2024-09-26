Shropshire man's best friend admitted to the same hospice dies aged 51

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Paul Enever, aged 51, who was suffering from lung cancer was admitted to the Severn Hospice in Apley for end of life care a few weeks ago.

When he arrived, his best friend of 32 years, Michael Childs, aged 60, who had already been admitted to the hospice with leukaemia thought his old pal was there to visit him, but discovered Paul too was being admitted for end of life care.

Best friends for 32 years, Michael Childs and Paul Enever (right) who died at the Severn Hospice, Telford on Thursday

The pair had became close friends in the 1990s when Paul moved to the same neighbourhood in Mayfield, Madeley as Michael.

Paul, who worked as a courier running the Madeley Same Day Delivery business, later moved to live on a canal boat where the two friends used to spend time together and relax.

But Michael told the Shropshire Star on Thursday that Paul had died in the early hours of the morning - and he was with his best pal of 30 years until at the bitter end.

He said: “He died this morning at 4.50am. I was with him at the end but it has left me broken. I don't think I have long left now either.”

Michael has set up his own fundraising page to urge people to support the hospice, which is facing a £1m funding shortfall this year.

