Hospital heroes descend Shrewsbury ward buildings and raise large amount of money for charity

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) Charity, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and the RSH League of Friends came together to organise the charity 'Off The Block' event at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) last Saturday.

39 staff and supporters abseiled off a ward block, raising more than £20,000 so far for Shropshire's acute hospitals. SaTH says money raised will support patients who receive treatment at both RSH and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford (PRH), as well as their staff.

Octogenarians Angela Turner, aged 82-years-old, and 80-year-old Joan Woodhouse were the first participants to take on the charity abseil challenge. The pair raised funds for SaTH Charity's Chemotherapy Day Centre that is said to be 'close to their hearts'.

Angela Turner and Joan Woodhouse abseiled from the top of the ward block for charity.

Both women have a deep connection with the Chemotherapy Day Centre as Joan has volunteered on the unit for the last six-and-a-half years while Angela has previously volunteered for eight years at the centre.

Joan has also experienced treatment at the hospital, receiving radiotherapy and a lumpectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

The county's hospital trust says the fundraiser event had a 'carnival atmosphere' as staff and supporters rallied together to descend down the hospital building, and were supported by friends and family watching on.

The SaTH Charity supports both RSH and PRH enabling them to purchase items and equipment for patients that are "above and beyond what the NHS budget provides".

Director of Public Participation at SaTH, Julia Clarke said: "We are so grateful to all of the brave people who went 'Off the Block' and all their families, friends and colleagues who came along to cheer them on.

"It created a great atmosphere on the day and we have raised thousands of pounds which will have a positive impact on our patients and their families for years to come. We want to thank Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and the RSH League of Friends for joining us to put on such a great event. A very memorable day for the Trust."