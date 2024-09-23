'Titty Trail' back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Titty Trail Shropshire organised by Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, is being held on Saturday, October 12, to mark breast cancer awareness month.

The 10-mile trail will start at the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre in Craven Arms, heading onto the south Shropshire hills – and will make the most of south Shropshire’s stunning views.

Lingen Davies are working with expedition experts Sky Blue Adventures, and the event is sponsored by family run construction company SY Homes and Shrewsbury based embroidery company Decostitch.

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund fundraises to enhance cancer services for patients from throughout Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

The 45 year old charity also delivers a cancer awareness and prevention service, LifeLive, promoting the signs and symptoms of cancer, and the importance of early diagnosis in the wider community.

Emilie Kerr, Events and marketing coordinator for Lingen Davies, said everyone at Lingen Davies is very excited to be bringing back Titty Trail Shropshire for a second year.

She said: “The event was a huge success last year, we sold out! The atmosphere at the start line was like nothing I’ve seen before. Some people walk in memory of loved ones, some are breast cancer survivors, and others just want to help raise awareness.

“Around 55,000 women and 400 men are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the UK We want to encourage people to discuss sign and symptoms or attend their screenings. Early diagnosis can save your life. We hope lots of people join us in spreading the message , and having a fun day on the hills.

“We’re very grateful to SY Homes and Decostitch for being our headline sponsors for the event, and to McPhillips Wellington for sponsoring the refreshment stops. I would also like to thank the team at Reech Media for their ongoing support with the event design and branding."

Suzanne Johnson, marketing manager at SY Homes said: “As a family-run business, with a close network of contractors and a client base of home buyers, we have seen how cancer changes people’s lives. Cancer doesn’t discriminate, cancer can impact anyone, from any walk of life. That’s why SY Homes are supporting Lingen Davies at this year’s Titty Trail event. We hope our sponsorship donation can help those suffering with cancer and their loved ones. We encourage everyone to join us for the walk!”

Mike Lewis, business development manager at Decostitch said: “As a local business, with strong links and commitment to the local and wider community, we are really proud to be able to support Lingen Davies. As they celebrate their 45th year helping the people of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid-Wales deal with the impact of cancer, supporting with the printing and supplying of t-shirts for their upcoming Titty Trail is a great way we can support.”

To take part in Titty Trail Shropshire, participants must pre-register through the charity’s website. The entry fee includes a T-shirt and a finishers medal.