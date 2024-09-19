'The day I went for a walk with legend Tony Christie' – charity fundraiser's special treat in Staffordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

But morale boosting support from singing legend Tony Christie has given Harriet Thomas a much-welcomed spring in her step.

Inspired by her mum Susan Thomas, who lived with dementia for nine years, Harriet, 61, is hoping to raise £25,000 for charity Dementia Adventure, which supports people to get outdoors, experience the benefits of nature and reduce isolation.

Harriet is delighted that she’s over halfway through her trek, and has reached the half-way point of her fundraising, with £13,582 already donated.

Harriet’s journey is being documented in a new podcast ‘The D Tour’ which captures the serendipity of her day-to-day experiences and delves into themes exploring dementia.

It also features interviews with people with lived experience of dementia and high profile guests, including Tony.

Tony took time out from his busy recording schedule to meet with Harriet at Lichfield Cathedral, and walk a mile with her.

Tony, who lives in Lichfield, said: “I think Harriet is doing a great job. I couldn’t do it. I have got a bad knee – that’s my excuse! I will hobble with her.”

The D Tour has achieved over 1,100 streams so far, helped by a partnership with m4dRadio.com, a dementia friendly radio station run by Music for Dementia. The episode featuring her interview with Tony is out now, available on all major podcast platforms.

Tony Christie meets up with inspirational fundraiser Harriet Thomas at Lichfield Cathedral. Picture: Dementia Adventure

Harriet said: “Tony has done so much to provide entertainment for so many people over decades. The fact that he’s now using his skills and his love of music to actually help raise awareness about dementia is fantastic.”

Money raised by Harriet will be added to the Dementia Adventure Support Fund, which provides life-enhancing supported breaks for people living with dementia and their carers. The charity offers respite, connection and hope, allowing families to find peace, joy and purpose through nature and outdoor adventures together.

It is estimated that 982,000 people live with dementia in the UK, a number expected to rise to 1.4 million by 2040. For every mile Harriet walks, she represents 1,000 people with dementia, each with unique lives and stories.

“Harriet’s journey embodies the spirit of Dementia Adventure – resilience, community, and the transformative power of nature.

"We encourage everyone to support Harriet, listen to the podcast, and join us in making a real difference," said Fiona Petit, CEO of Dementia Adventure.

For more information and to follow Harriet's progress, visit dementiaadventure.org/dtour

By Sam Jones, Contributor