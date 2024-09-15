New digital sepsis assessment rolled out at county's major hospitals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The launch of the digital sepsis assessment for children and young people by the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) follows the 'successful roll-out' of the Paediatric Vitals system in July.

Paediatric Vitals replaced traditional observation paper charts on the children's unit at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford (PRH) and in the emergency departments at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and PRH.

SaTH says the new system means "clinicians can instantly access observation charts with real time information from any of the devices within the Trust."

Therefore, enhancing patient safety by giving 'more accurate and timely monitoring of patients'.

The trust adds that stronger monitoring "supports early detection and intervention for patients who are at risk of deterioration."

Angela Windsor and Teresa Cole, from the Deteriorating Patient Team, said: "The digital sepsis assessment is an incredibly positive step for improving the care of children and young people.

"The new assessment helps our colleagues with early recognition of sepsis, meaning they can escalate patients that need additional care and provide earlier treatment in response to the condition. Studies show that quicker treatment improves outcomes for sepsis survivors and can reduce long-term effects of post-sepsis syndrome, therefore the early recognition that the digital assessment brings is key."

SaTH says the team has worked closely with colleagues from across the trust to design the new digital system 'to create a safer patient pathway' and closer monitoring of children at risk of sepsis.

The trust adds that the latest improvement to the patient pathway for suspected sepsis been delivered to mark World Sepsis Day today (Friday, September 13).

Sepsis is known as a life-threatening reaction to an infection and occurs when your immune system 'overreacts to an infection' and begins to damage your body's own tissues and organs.

It can lead to shock, multi-organ failure, and death - 'especially if not recognised early and treated promptly'.