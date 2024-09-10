Telford hospital to host another maternity open day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has announced the event will take place on Saturday, September 28 between 10am and 3pm at the Shropshire Women and Children's Centre - part of the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The open day will offer hourly guided tours of the trust's antenatal ward, delivery suite, Midwife Led Unit and postnatal ward throughout the day.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet members of the maternity services teams, ask questions, watch simulation training and visit information stalls on areas including antenatal and postnatal care, labour and birth.

SaTH said the Maternity Voices Partnership (MVP) for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin will also host a stall with "support and information for those who would like to become involved in helping to shape maternity services" at the trust.

Shropshire residents do not need to register to attend the event - visitors are being invited to turn up on the day. Children are also welcome to attend, but will be unable to join tours.

Parking will be free for anybody attending the open-day event.