'I love Park Run and 400 others at Wolverhampton's West Park do too' – fun runner explains the joys of weekly get-together
Park Run is a way of life for many across the West Midlands and anyone can take part – you just need to be able to run or walk 5K and be willing to be up and ready for 9am on a Saturday.
In March the Express & Star attended the 500th event at Wolverhampton's West Park. The weekly get-together held its 526th event on Saturday.
Today one of its regulars, ELISE O'DONNELL, provides a report on Saturday's run – and why she loves to get involved.
One of the joys of Park Run is being outdoors to appreciate the changing seasons.
On Saturday there was just a touch of autumn in the air, with leaves starting to change colour and the West Park squirrels very busy getting ready for winter.
In spite of which, and a fresh tang to the air, quite a few of us found the going quite warm. I wonder how long that will last?