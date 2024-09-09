Star comment: The uncertainty hospices face is nothing short of a scandal

Hospices generally rely on private donors and feel the pinch more than others when the economy runs aground. As people cut back on discretionary spending, make fewer donations to worthy causes, and bequeath assets to family rather than third parties, hospices feel the pinch. That means people towards the end of their life do not receive the support they need, or, worse still, find beds are simply not available due to a lack of resources.

The issue is not a localised problem. There is a fundamental issue with funding that is putting hospices across the country in crisis. The Air Ambulance, which also relies on public donations, is another organisation that fights a constant battle for financial support.