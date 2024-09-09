Hospice finances stable but worries persist over £1.1m shortfall in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

There have been increasing concerns over hospice funding across the country in recent months – and the potential impact on patients.

This week the end-of-life charity Marie Curie said its own survey had thrown up concerning results, with almost half of people being unhappy with some aspect of the care a dying person received.

Marie Curie said all governments across the four nations of the UK should "guarantee access to high-quality palliative and end of life care in all settings, whether hospital, home, care homes or hospice" to prevent people suffering unnecessary pain in their final weeks.

It comes as the funding crisis is already hitting some hospices.

Five hospices across the UK have announced job cuts in the past two months due to financial pressures.

In the West Midlands, St Giles Hospice in Lichfield has proposed 40 job losses as it seeks to grapple with a £1.5m funding black hole.