Council 'absolutely committed' to supporting residents struggling with mental health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The annual event organised by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP), on September 10, aims to 'raise awareness around the globe that suicide can be prevented'.

This year's theme 'Changing the Narrative on Suicide' is seeking to raise awareness about the importance of changing the way we talk about, and perceive, the issue.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that more than 700,000 deaths are recorded globally each year due to suicide, and says "each suicide has far-reaching social, emotional, and economic consequences, and deeply affects individuals and communities worldwide".

It is hoped that everyone will be encouraged to 'start the conversation on suicide and prevention' as "every conversation, no matter how small, contributes to a supportive and understanding society".

Cabinet member for adult social care and public health in Shropshire, Councillor Cecilia Motley, said: "We are absolutely committed to supporting people who are struggling with their mental health and preventing suicides in our county.

"We want to change the narrative on suicide and encourage people to start conversations about how they are feeling and what they are going through.

"By breaking the silence and stigma around suicide, we can create a culture of openness, understanding and support for those who need it most."

Director for Shrewsbury Samaritans, Loren Reeve, added: "Small Talk saves lives. If you think someone might need help, trust your instincts, and start a simple conversation. You could save a life.

"It's normal to feel anxious about starting a conversation and making small talk. You might worry about saying the wrong thing - but having the confidence to act in a safe way could help save a life."