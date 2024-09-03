Surgeon tells inquest 'there was no plan B' for woman who died after surgery complications

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ann Elizabeth Preece from Telford suffered from what was described as a "giant hiatus hernia" when her stomach became twisted up into her chest and she had to be rushed into hospital in December last year.

Paul Preece, the 75 year-old's widower, told the inquest in Shrewsbury on Thursday that his wife had been vomiting blood at home and in the ambulance.

He said that a paramedic had described her as 'bleeding'.

But the surgeon who operated to put her stomach "back into the abdomen" at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on December 10, 2023, a day after she was admitted, categorically denied that the fluid Mr Preece had seen was blood. He said it was gastric fluid.

After being discharged home after the operation on December 13, she had to be rushed into the Princess Royal Hospital a few days later before being transferred to the RSH.

Mrs Preece died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on December 16, 2023. She succumbed after her stomach developed a hole, and bodily fluids infected her system, causing peritonitis.

Bariatric surgeon Mr Manel Riera told Shropshire Senior Coroner John Ellery that he had discussed the options with Mrs Preece and she understood the risks of going ahead with surgery or not.

"She was aware that the surgery was not without risk," he said. "If we did not do anything there was a probability that her life would be at risk.

"She would not have survived without surgery."

Mr Preece put it to Mr Riera that he could have made a mistake and either perforated the stomach or failed to spot that it had been.

But Mr Riera said he had carried out similar operations 'numerous times' in his career of more than a decade.

But he added: "Sometimes you do come across situations which seem uneventful and instances do occur. It is one of the challenges of surgery.

"It was carried out to the highest standard."

Mr Riera said that sadly Mrs Preece suffered an "end-of-life event" when the blood supply to her stomach stopped, it perforated, became infected and infarcted.

Mr Riera had not seen Mrs Preece when she was admitted for the last time but was aware of what happened.

"We didn't have a choice, there was no plan B. I do not feel there is anything I could have done to change the outcome and I stand by that," he said.

"At some point when she went home her supply of blood to the stomach started to fail and was dying, it was an irreversible situation."

He said when the blood supply failed, the stomach became perforated, and became infected.

Mr Preece insisted that the bathroom of their home had been "full of blood" as had the ambulance when she was first taken to hospital.

"I have known blood all my life," insisted Mr Preece. "It was blood."

But Mr Riera, a consultant at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: "I can categorically state that there was no bleed."

He said it was a reasonable conclusion for a paramedic to report that it may have been blood but he as a consultant confirmed that it was not. He added that every day the body creates a litre of gastric juices and Mrs Preece's system was obstructed.

Mr Preece added that he had been "calmed down" by a meeting held with a medic on Wednesday and the circumstances were explained to him.

He told Mr Riera that he "could have explained during the first meeting but you stormed out".

Mr Riera gave his condolences to the family but did not respond to that point.

Coroner Mr Ellery accepted the professional evidence of Mr Riera.

He concluded that Mrs Preece had died following complications of surgery.

Speaking after the inquest Mr Preece said his wife, who had been born at Cross Houses Hospital on March 15, 1948, was a "brilliant woman".