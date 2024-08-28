Shropdoc calls on public to take part in survey on out-of-hours GP services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropdoc, the not-for-profit Social Enterprise, delivers out-of-hours GP services across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Powys.

As a survey on the services has been launched by local health bosses, Shropdoc is calling on the public to respond and help gather "valuable feedback on the quality and accessibility of these essential services".

The survey comes as Shropshire, Telford, and Wrekin NHS Integrated System (STWICS) prepares to decide who gets a fresh contact for the GP out-of-hours service as part of its regular commissioning cycle.

Daniel Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of Shropshire Doctors Co-Operative (Shropdoc) Ltd, said: “This is a standard process within the NHS, occurring every three to five years to promote innovation and efficiency.

"It also provides an opportunity for Shropdoc to demonstrate our local expertise and commitment to providing the best possible care to our patients and the communities we serve.”

Shropdoc currently provides the county's out of hours GP services.

Shropdoc has a long history of providing GP out-of-hours services, now known as Integrated Urgent Care (IUC), and has been a trusted partner in the local health and care systems for more than 28 years.

The group has an ‘outstanding’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), and has highlighted its commitment to "delivering innovative, patient-centred solutions".

Patients are generally referred to Shropdoc during the out of hours period from 6.30pm to 8am, Monday to Friday, and across weekends and bank holidays.

Patients are not able to contact Shropdoc directly, having to go via 111, which will pass their details on once referred.

Shropdoc provides telephone triage, advice, support and, if required, a face-to-face appointment or home visit.

Mr Robinson added: “We encourage all residents to complete the survey and share their experiences and views. This feedback will help ensure that the services continue to meet the community’s needs.”

STWICS has launched a county-wide engagement exercise, running until September 15, to gather patient and resident feedback, which it says will inform the service specification.

People can participate in the survey here.