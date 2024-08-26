'A lovely tribute' – Bench unveiled in memory of young farmer who died after brain tumour battle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The solid oak bench and canopy has been installed outside the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in memory of Will ‘Choc’ Roberts, who died aged 26 in December 2022.

Will’s parents Dave and Sue Roberts, from Gobowen, attended the unveiling and said it was an incredibly fitting legacy.

The bench has replaced an old one where Will had his final consultation with his specialist tumour nurse Di Evanson.

The bench has been unveiled in memory of Will Roberts who sadly lost his life to a brain tumour in 2022. Pictured: Dad Dave Roberts, Tarrah Lewis, Emma Backhouse, mum Sue Roberts and James Roberts from Lowfield Timber Frames

They were joined by members of the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund team, along with James Roberts from Lowfield Timber. The local construction firm, together with SJ Roberts, donated their time and craft to creating the furniture from oak donated by another local enterprise Border Hardwood.

To date, more than £45,000 has been donated to Lingen Davies Cancer Fund in Will’s honour – with £8,000 coming from his funeral. Family and friends have staged several fundraisers including a charity lunch and auction, a tractor run which is now set to be an annual event, a bonfire night and ‘Choc’s Rugby Challenge’.