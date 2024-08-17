'Excruciating pain': Still no operation in sight for Ines as elective orthopaedic surgery at Telford hospital remains 'paused'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Elective orthopaedic surgery at Princess Royal Hospital was 'paused' in May as chiefs carry out a 'complex set of ward moves' to provide a suitable environment for patients to recover in after surgery.

The hospital trust says it is 'doing all that it can' to resume elective orthopaedic surgery as soon as possible.

But that has left at least one patient, Ines Curtis, in 'excruciating pain' as she waits for a date for a hip operation.

A file photo from 2020 of Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

The 74 year-old who worked in the NHS for 30 years, signed her consent papers for the procedure a month ago after seeing medics last year but it has not turned out to be the breakthrough she had hoped.