Relief as medical practice able to offer blood tests once again thanks to NHS deal

Bishop’s Castle Medical Practice informed residents earlier this year it was to stop blood test services from May 22.

The practice said it had been a “difficult decision” to withdraw the service prompted by “chronic underfunding of primary care”.

But patients branded the move “outrageous” after they were told they had to book blood tests at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital - a round trip of 44 miles away - or at the Princess Royal Hospital, in Telford - a round trip of 72 miles.