New interim boss for struggling county hospitals confirmed

Jo Williams has been announced as Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust's (SaTH) new boss – to replace Louise Barnett who revealed her decision to stand down last week.

Ms Williams, who is currently chief executive at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital (ROH) in Birmingham, will join SaTH in September.

The news will come as a boost to SaTH, which manages both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford (PRH), after the trust has faced a series of major issues in recent years.

A statement issued confirming the announcement said Ms Williams would bring "a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in healthcare management".

It added: "During her five-year tenure at ROH, Jo Williams has led the hospital to achieve strong performance and some of the highest patient and staff experience scores in the NHS.

"Her leadership has been marked by a commitment to fostering a positive, values-based culture that prioritises the wellbeing and support of staff, which she believes is essential to delivering safe, compassionate care.

"In her new role at SaTH, Jo Williams will continue her dedication to improving patient care and supporting healthcare professionals."

Ms Williams said she was "honoured" to be taking on the new role.

She continued: "The trust has been on a journey of improvement over the past four years, and I am keen to accelerate progress, working with local communities to ensure patients can access the high quality services they deserve.

"I am aware of the significant pressures that colleagues continue to face, and the exciting transformation work that is underway.

"I am looking forward to meeting with colleagues across the trust to listen to their ideas and suggestions as we continue our cultural and service improvement journey together.

"I am committed to continuing to build positive relationships with our partners, as collaboration will be central to delivering integrated care and reducing health inequalities for all.”

Professor Trevor Purt, interim chair at SaTH, said: “I am delighted to welcome Jo to SaTH as interim CEO, as we start the recruitment process for a new CEO. I would like to extend my thanks to colleagues at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital for releasing Jo in September.

“Jo brings extensive strategic and operational leadership experience in the NHS and a strong record in driving forward service transformation and quality improvement which will benefit our patients.

"Jo’s passion for inclusion, wellbeing and involvement will support us as we continue to build an inclusive and compassionate culture that everyone can be proud of. I am looking forward to working with Jo, as the trust continues its focus to improve care for the communities we serve.”

A statement from both SaTH and ROH said the organisations "are committed to maintaining their high standards of patient care and supporting their staff throughout this period of change".