The best and worst regions of England for getting same-day GP appointments
GPs across England could start capping the number of patients they see after the British Medical Association (BMA) announced an immediate work-to-rule action.
The BMA has told its members that they can limit patient appointments to 25 a day, with NHS England warning that the action could bring significant disruption.
NHS England figures released for GP appointments in June 2024 revealed that on average in England, 40.9 per cent of patients who requested an appointment with a GP saw them on the same-day.
But how did your local region do? These are the best and worst areas of England for getting same-day GP appointments ranked.
1. London
London came out on top as the best region in England to get a GP same-day appointment, with 46 per cent of patients in June 2024 being able see their GP on the same day they booked an appointment.
2. Midlands
Midlands came in second place, with 45.6 per cent of patients who requested an appointment with their GP in June 2024 being seen on the same day.
3. North West
The North West came in third, with 45.2 per cent of patients who requested an appointment with their GP in June 2024 being seen on the same day.
4. South East
In the South East, 44.1 per cent of patients who requested an appointment with their GP in June 2024 were seen on the same day.
5. East of England
In the East of England, 43.3 per cent of patients who requested an appointment with their GP in June 2024 were seen on the same day.
6. South West
In the South West, 44.1 per cent of patients who requested an appointment with their GP in June 2024 were seen on the same day.
7. North East
In the North East and Yorkshire, 41.8 per cent of patients who requested an appointment with their GP in June 2024 were seen on the same day.
England
In England as a whole, 40.9 per cent of patients who requested an appointment with their GP in June 2024 were seen on the same day.