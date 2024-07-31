Shrewsbury hospital's blood-taking unit to move next month - here's where it's going

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The hospital's phlebotomy service is currently provided at Elizabeth House at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) site, but will move to William Farr House on Mytton Oak Road from Tuesday, August 27.

SaTH bosses say the move is part of ongoing construction works for a new building at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The phlebotomy service's new base will provide additional and larger clinical rooms with parking for patients provided outside the building. The main road also features bus stops for patients that are using public transport.

Final patients will be seen at Elizabeth House on August 22 before signage will be put in place directing patients to William Farr House for their blood tests.

The trust is now taking bookings for blood tests at the new site via their online booking system. Tests are available from August 27.

Medical Director, Dr John Jones, said: "Thank you to our patients and staff for their patience and understanding as we move our phlebotomy services from RSH to William Farr House.

"The move means that patients requiring diagnostic tests will be seen in a larger clinical space away from a busy hospital site, with parking conveniently outside."

It's not the first time that the town's phlebotomy service has moved in recent years. Services provided at Princess House in Shrewsbury town centre relocated to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in 2018.

The trust has reminded patients that they also have the choice of booking appointments at the Community Diagnostic Centre in Telford or for Whitchurch Community Hospital. Some services are also available at the Princess Royal Hospital.

Further information about blood tests, and the community booking service is available on SaTH's website.

Patients who are unable to attend their blood test appointment should use the cancellation link in their booking confirmation email, or ring the booking line on 01743 492510 (Monday to Friday - 9am to 4pm).