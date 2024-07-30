Council committee to 'rigorously' examine Shropshire hospital trust's performance

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Joint Health Overview Scrutiny Committee (JHOSC) of Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin councils will meet on Wednesday, August 7 to 'rigorously' examine SaTH's performance - a focus of the committee for a number of years.

Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin council says the meeting will concentrate on the Care and Quality Commission's (CQC) report on the area's two acute hospitals that was published in May, and 'review the challenges and actions that are required to improve patient care and outcomes'.

The Joint Health Overview Scrutiny Committee (JHOSC) will meet to scrutinise SaTH's performance

Officers from SaTH, and Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System will answer questions from committee members at the meeting.