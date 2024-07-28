'Everyone went above and beyond for him' – Family committed to supporting cancer service that helped their father

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Alice Christian will continue to raise money for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund in her dad Marc’s legacy after he passed away from a brain tumour last year, aged just 60.

Alice, along with her three siblings Deanna, Georgina and Jack, and Marc’s three grandchildren Amelie, India and Harper, will continue to take part in fundraising events, and Alice has also trained to become a 'Cancer Champion'.

The project, which is lead by Lingen Davies, aims to train people how to start conversations about cancer and help raise awareness about the importance of cancer screening.

Alice said: “The Lingen Davies Cancer Centre was a huge part of dad’s life, and the charity has a huge impact on those who come into contact with it.

“Dad left a legacy to Lingen Davies because he wanted to make sure it remains available to everyone else. We’re all determined to keep supporting the charity in dad’s memory, I want to do more and hope to share my story.

“When dad went through it, there was never a time when he didn’t know what was happening, everyone went above and beyond for him. He wanted to make sure that the services are the same for other people to come, for him to live on even though he has gone.”