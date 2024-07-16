'The timing couldn't be worse': Hospices urge residents 'write to your MP' to push for vital funding

Hospice UK, which represents more than 200 hospices across the UK, said the sector's finances are in their worst state for 20 years.

At least a fifth of hospices have cut their services in the last year or are planning to do so, according to the national charity.

This means inpatient beds being cut, staff being made redundant, and community services being restricted, with fewer visits to dying patients in their own homes.

Pressure on hospices has been growing, according to Hospice UK, which says "modest" state funding has not kept pace with increasing running costs.

It is now urging the public to write to their local MP calling for increased Government support.

Earlier this year, Shropshire's Severn Hospice revealed the impact of rising costs on its own services – confirming it needs to raise an extra £1.4m to cover the increase.