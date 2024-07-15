Pregnant women urged to get whooping cough vaccine after two Shropshire-born babies die

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

County health bosses are urging pregnant women to get vaccinated against whooping cough amid a rise in cases - nationally and locally.

Board papers from the May meeting of the Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) confirmed that bosses had been notified of the deaths of two babies born at the trust's hospitals.

The minutes of the meeting confirmed reviews of the cases were being carried out.

In June the trust's board was also told that a meeting was planned with the UK Health Security Agency and Public Health "to discuss our current position and whether any further advice can be sought or actions taken".

Meanwhile NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said it was vital to raise awareness over the importance of vaccinating pregnant women and babies against whooping cough.

Vanessa Whatley, chief nursing officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: "This year has seen a rise in whooping cough (pertussis) cases nationally and in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

"As a health and care system, we are working closely with our partners to monitor cases and strengthen vaccination.

“Anyone can catch whooping cough, but it is more serious in young children and babies.

"Symptoms of the infection, also known as ‘100-day cough’, start like a cold but can lead to severe coughing bouts.

“Pregnant women are strongly advised to get vaccinated between 16 and 32 weeks of pregnancy to protect their babies. If for any reason you miss having the vaccine, you can still have it up until you go into labour.

“The immunity mums-to-be get from the vaccine passes to the baby through the placenta and protects them until they are old enough to receive their own vaccination at eight weeks old.

“Babies receive their vaccinations at eight, 12, and 16 weeks of age, and the pre-school booster at three years and four months to build up their own protection. For more information, speak with your midwife or antenatal care team.”

People can find more information about whooping cough and the vaccine at nhs.uk/conditions/whooping-cough/.