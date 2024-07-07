Telford Park run launches to battle cancer- but you don't have to do any running...

The Telford 5K Your Way, Move Against Cancer is all about encouraging those living with and beyond cancer, plus families, friends and those working in cancer services to join the local park at the end of each month.

But there is no pressure to run or walk at the Telford Park Run and if people just want to go along for a coffee and a natter, that's just fine.

Organiser Janine Felton, 54 this year, used to go to the already established group at Shrewsbury Park Run but was passionate about starting one up closer to home. The lead ambassador at the Shrewsbury group, Sarah Mawhinney, was all for it to.

A New Cancer Support Group Has Started in Telford - 5K Your Way Move Against Cancer, run by Lead Ambassador Janine Felton. In Picture L>R: Janine Felton (Lead Ambassador for Telford) and Sarah Mawhinney (Regional Ambassador).

And on Saturday Mrs Felton's six year dream came true when a group of people gathered at Southwater to formally launch the new group.