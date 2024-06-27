Closing date rapidly approaching for charity raffle

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Severn Hospice launched its summer raffle, which has a £5,000 jackpot, in May and since then thousands of tickets have been sold.

The charity, which cares for and supports local people living with incurable illness holds two raffles, one in the summer and the other at Christmas, and each time features the story of someone who has experienced their care.

This summer, the family of Danielle Jones, a mum of one who played for Shifnal Town Ladies FC, agreed that her story could be told.

Dani was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer at the age of just 29 and sadly died last August.

She had received end-of-life care at the charity’s Telford hospice.

“Dani’s story has touched so many people,” said Severn Hospice’s Head of Individual Giving Karen Swindells.

“She was so young, with so much ahead of her. Her family and everyone who knew her miss her so much.

“To be able to care for her was a privilege. And that is only possible because of the fantastic supporters we have who help to fund our care.

“People who support our lottery, buy raffle tickets, attend our events, hold fundraisers, visit our shops or volunteer in our hospices, gardens and shops all allow us to be there for people like Dani.

“We care for 3,000 families a year and we are so grateful to Dani’s family for their support and for allowing us to tell her story in this summer’s raffle.”

To buy tickets, which cost just £1 each, and are on sale until 5 July, people can go to the charity’s website at www.severnhospice.org.uk/raffle.

Tickets are also available in any of its 32 shops or from the receptions at its hospices in Telford and Shrewsbury.

Players must be aged over 16. The draw, for the £5,000 jackpot and 42 other cash prizes, is on July 12, the 35th anniversary of the charity welcoming in its first patient to the new hospice at Bicton in Shrewsbury.

“We have been caring for patients for 35 years and that is down to our incredible supporters,” added Karen. “By buying a ticket, and supporting our raffle, you will help us to care for many more people for many more years to come.”